Gears of War Dominic Santiago Kicks Off Storm Collectibles New Line

The world of Gears of War continues to live with Storm Collectible as they unveil new 1/12 scale figures from the hit video game

Gearheads better brace themselves as Storm Collectibles is back as they are continuing their growing 1/12 scale Gears of War line. The one and only Dominic "Dom" Santiago has arrived and is bringing the COG soldier to life like never before as he joins the battle against the Locust Horde once more. Dom's journey through the post-apocalyptic world of Sera is not done and is packed with some bloody impressive detail. Continue to build up your Delta Squad collection with Dom, who will come with a blood-stained Retro Lancer, a Commando Knife, a Snub Pistol, and three pairs of hands. A lot of detail was put into this figure, capturing his likeness right from the Gears of War landscape to the tactical gear he needs to take on the locust. Gearheads will be able to bring home Dom in Q2 2024, and pre-orders are already live right here for $75. Be on the lookout for some of Storm Collectibles' other Gears figures as well, with Marcus Fenix, Augustus Cole, and even some Locust Drones.

Storm Collectibles Gears of War Dominic Santiago

"Corporal Dominic Santiago is an accomplished former commando, earning the Coalition of Ordered Government's highest honors for his actions at the Battle of Aspho Fields – the raid that decisively ended the war between the COG and the UIR before Emergence Day. Since then, Dom has become an irreplaceable member of Delta Squad. Having fought shoulder-to-shoulder for years, Dom's loyalty to Delta runs deep – especially so to his longtime friend and comrade, Marcus Fenix. To protect his squad mates, Dom is prepared to do whatever it takes. To Dom, the war with the Locust is intensely personal."

Features:

x1 Head Sculpt

x1 Retro Lancer

x1 Commando Knife

x1 Snub Pistol

x3 Pair of hands

Estimated Release Date: Q2 2024

