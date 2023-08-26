Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: marvel, Marvel’s Future Revolutions, pcs, x-men

Marvel's Future Revolutions Storm Strikes Down with New PCS Statue

Premium Collectibles Studio is back with a new Storm 1:3 statue that is inspired by a design from the game Marvel’s Future Revolutions.

Premium Collectibles Studios is back with another Marvel statue from the hit mobile video game Marvel's Future Revolutions. The X-Men Storm is back and striking down her fury with an impressive 1:3 scale statue. Coming in at 37 inches tall, and 22 inches wide, the goddess Ororo Munroe is captured in her black costume as seen in Marvel's Future Revolutions. PCS has put a lot of detail into this statue as it shows her activating her power and striking down one of the deadly mutant hunting robots known as a Sentinel. Storm's outfit is beautifully crafted as it features a slick textured design as well as elements of gold throughout. Whether you are a fan of the X-Men Storm or the mobile game Marvel's Future Revolutions, this statue is for you. PCS has this piece priced at a whopping $1,605 with an October 2024 release, and pre-orders with payment plans can be found here. Be sure to check out the other Storm statue from PCS featuring her signature white outfit here.

Summon the Storm with PCS and their Newest X-Men Statue

"I summon the Storm!" Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Storm 1:3 Scale Statue inspired by her depiction in Marvel's Future Revolutions. Standing at 37" high and 22" wide, this fully sculpted piece portrays the X-Men veteran hovering over the intricate environment base of a dismantled Sentinel as she unleashes the force of her incredible power. As testaments to Storm's incredible force, water and lightning details surround the mutant-hunting robot, creating a sense of action-packed movement in a vibrant color palette."

"A detailed portrait displays Ororo Munroe's striking white-eyed stare as she wields the might of the Earth's elements. Platinum white hair flows around her, evoking Storm's mystifying allure. Her crown and familial jewel top off her distinguished look in this dynamic collectible statue."

"Storm is presented in her signature black suit, complete with mesh and leather-replicating detail contrasted by polished metallic gold accents. Her split cape flows beneath her arms as she raises them to unleash her power. Harness the fury of the elements and add the Premium Collectibles Studio Storm 1:3 Scale Statue to your collection today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!