Mass Effect Liara T'Soni Gets 2,000 Piece Statue From BioWare

BioWare has recently released the long awaited Mass Effect Trilogy Legendary Edition on PlayStation and Xbox. The series is finally back in the spotlight, and BioWare has revealed an exclusive 2,000 piece limited edition Liara T'Soni statue. Dr. Liara T'Soni Is a big part. Of the Mass Effect franchise and many Commander Shepard love interests. This statue stands 8 inches tall and is hand-painted with her white costume on. She is using bionics as well as she has her pistol in hand, making her a formidable ally for any Mass Effect team. Coming in at $95, BioWare Gear Store has this statue set to release in November 2021, with pre-orders already live here. Be on the lookout for the 250 pieces un-painted Liara statue that will truly be a very elusive statue for any fan.

"She may have been suspended in a barrier curtain when you first met, but she's no damsel in distress. This statue of Dr. Liara T'Soni features her in fighting form. Pistol in one hand. A show of biotic prowess around the other. She wears a determined expression on her face, where you can clearly see her distinct features. Watch the turnaround video above to get a 360° view of this collectible, and see how the textures and hand-painted colors come together to form an unmistakable likeness of this beloved Asari scientist. Look closely to see the details of her outfit, the texture on her scalp crests, and the transparent blue Mass Effect field she's generating."

"Intelligent and strong-willed, Liara can hold her own in a prominent spot within your collection. Or she can stand beside your Garrus Vakarian Statue, if you happen to be one of the lucky few to snatch him up before all units were sold out. Liara is even rarer than Garrus. So if you want her, make your move before she's gone."

FEATURES

Limited production Only 2000 worldwide Individually-numbered

Detailed model of Dr. Liara T'Soni

Hand-painted (Full colors)

Translucent Mass Effect field detail

Height: Approx. 8 in (20.32 cm)

Material: Polyresin