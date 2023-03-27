Masters of the Universe Ram Man Gets a New Deluxe Mattel Figure Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

You can never beat the classic, and the Masters of the Universe toys are truly something special. They are packed with nostalgia, and Mattel has only enhanced its iconic franchise with its Origins line. While those figure feature updated articulated and a classic design, the Masterverse line enhanced the entire design. New and classic characters are back with an upgraded design from the animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Mattel has announced a whole new set of Masterverse figures coming throughout 2023, including a Deluxe Ram Man!

Join He-Man and save Eternia in style with the arrival of Ram Man with an impressive new figure. Mattel has loaded this release with three swappable heads, his iconic axe, removable chest armor, and a pair of extra hands. His sculpt is incredible, and this release could almost double as a Marvel Comics Juggernaut with just the right amount of customization. Masters of the Universe fans can expect this hero to arrive in Q2 2023, he is priced at $34.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

New Eternia Ram Man Goes Deluxe with Mattel's Masterverse

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Ram Man figure

2 Alternate head pieces

Pair of fists

Chest armor

Axe