Doc Ock Makes His Return to Marvel Legends from Spider-Man 2!

Coming right off the screen of Spider-Man 2, Doc Ock is back and better than ever with a band new Marvel Legends figure

Alfred Molina's portrayal of Doctor Octopus, or Doc Ock, in Sony's legendary film Spider-Man 2 is nothing short of iconic. Released in 2004 as the second installment of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Molina's Doc Ock is a brilliant scientist turned supervillain. He brought depth and complexity to the character, showcasing a man tormented by the fusion of his mechanical tentacles and his own psyche. His desire for science and to achieve the impossible knew no bounds, and this version of Doc Ock is still one of the best to date. He was so perfect that he even returned in 2021 for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hasbro is now bringing Spider-Man 2's Doc back with a brand new Marvel Legends figure that features bendy tentacle! He will come with an extra pair of hands and extra claws to allow Spidey fans to display him standing on those menacing tentacles. Fans can bring home Doc Ock in Q1 2024 for $39.99, with pre-orders selling out fast here and here. Be sure to also snag up the No Way Home Green Goblin or the new card-backed spiders, including the Tobey Maguire version seen here.

Marvel Legends Series Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2

"Brilliant scientist and perennial foe of Spider-Man, Dr. Otto Octavius must learn to free his mind from his tentacles in order to regain control. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Doc Ock character from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring deluxe detail and multiple points of articulation. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) "

Includes: Figure and 4 accessories."

DOC OCK RETURNS TO MARVEL LEGENDS: Brilliant scientist and perennial foe of Spider-Man, Dr. Otto Octavius must learn to free his mind from his tentacles in order to regain control

MARVEL STUDIOS' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: This Doc Ock action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home and makes a great addition to any action figure collection

DELUXE MCU-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands

DELUXE DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends Series action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

