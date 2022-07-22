Masters of the Universe Sun-Man 3-Pack Debuts Exclusively at Target

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It has been a fantastic week for Masters of the Universe fans with some sweet new exclusives. Mattel's SDCC 2022 Masterverse 2-Pack takes the cake this year with die-cast weapons, retro sculpts and displayed in a sweet box. The exclusive sets from Mattel do not need there as Target has revealed they are getting a Masters of the Universe Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun set. New adventures await Sun-Man as Space Sumo, and Pig-Head is taking on our hero. Each MOTU: Origins figure has 16 points of articulation, and this exclusive includes collectibles trading cards for each. Rulers of the Sun fans are getting a pretty sweet 3-pack set here, and fans can pre-order one for $49.99 right here. Be sure to stay tuned for more Masters of the Universe news as it is revealed at SDCC from Mattel!

"Masters of the Universe Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun Action Figure 3pk (Target Exclusive) – Expand any Masters of the UniverseOrigins collection with this 3-pack of retro figures — Sun-Man with Flat Top head, Space Sumo and Pig-Head, each with 16 movable joints, accessories and an exclusive trading card. These three distinctive Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun character figures celebrate the original He-Man animation and Rulers of the Sun toy line and are ready for a nostalgic display. Colors and decoration may vary."

  • Relive 80s nostaglia or create new memories with this 3-pack of Masters of the Universe Origins figures — Sun Man Flat Top, Space Sumo and Pig-Head, each with battle accessories and its own exclusive trading card
  • At 5.5-inch scale, these Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun figures celebrate the original He-Man animation and Rulers of the Sun toy line and have 16 points of articulated for signature poses and action-oriented fun
  • Sun Man Flat Top comes with wings, shield, sword and removable chest armor
  • Space Sumo has a samurai-style sword, removable chest harness and removable ninja mask
  • Pig-Head comes with "metallic" deco detail on his armor and weapons. He's armed with a flail, shield and removable chest harness

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.