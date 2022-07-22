Masters of the Universe Sun-Man 3-Pack Debuts Exclusively at Target

It has been a fantastic week for Masters of the Universe fans with some sweet new exclusives. Mattel's SDCC 2022 Masterverse 2-Pack takes the cake this year with die-cast weapons, retro sculpts and displayed in a sweet box. The exclusive sets from Mattel do not need there as Target has revealed they are getting a Masters of the Universe Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun set. New adventures await Sun-Man as Space Sumo, and Pig-Head is taking on our hero. Each MOTU: Origins figure has 16 points of articulation, and this exclusive includes collectibles trading cards for each. Rulers of the Sun fans are getting a pretty sweet 3-pack set here, and fans can pre-order one for $49.99 right here. Be sure to stay tuned for more Masters of the Universe news as it is revealed at SDCC from Mattel!

"Masters of the Universe Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun Action Figure 3pk (Target Exclusive) – Expand any Masters of the UniverseOrigins collection with this 3-pack of retro figures — Sun-Man with Flat Top head, Space Sumo and Pig-Head, each with 16 movable joints, accessories and an exclusive trading card. These three distinctive Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun character figures celebrate the original He-Man animation and Rulers of the Sun toy line and are ready for a nostalgic display. Colors and decoration may vary."

Relive 80s nostaglia or create new memories with this 3-pack of Masters of the Universe Origins figures — Sun Man Flat Top, Space Sumo and Pig-Head, each with battle accessories and its own exclusive trading card

At 5.5-inch scale, these Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun figures celebrate the original He-Man animation and Rulers of the Sun toy line and have 16 points of articulated for signature poses and action-oriented fun

Sun Man Flat Top comes with wings, shield, sword and removable chest armor

Space Sumo has a samurai-style sword, removable chest harness and removable ninja mask

Pig-Head comes with "metallic" deco detail on his armor and weapons. He's armed with a flail, shield and removable chest harness