Masters of the Universe Wun-Dar Returns from Mattel for 48 Hours

The legacy and history of Masters of the Universe Wun-Dar are easily one for the history books. It was not long ago that Mattel introduced the elusive mail-away Wonder Bread figure into their popular Masters of the Universe: Origins line. It is still a mystery of how Wun-Dar was introduced into the line or if he was just a creation of pure imagination. It is not often that a character can completely get birthed into existence from a community of dedicated collectors, but here we are. This Masters of the Universe: Origins figure is an unreleased blast from the past and was a limited edition hero that was released through Mattel Creations. This figure sold out very fast, but Mattel knows the high demand for this figure, so they have announced a new timed event for fans to get Wun-Dar if they miss his first release. This ancient hero will be available from today (9/28) until 9/30 12 PM EST. Wun-Dar will be Made-to-Order, so be sure to get yours while you can, and he can be found right here for $18!

"An ancient hero returns! 100 years before Prince Adam was born, Wun-Dar saved the Goddess of Eternia and became one of the first Defenders of Castle Grayskull. This character was a rare promotional figure released in the 80's. We're bringing him back as the newest figure in our MOTU Origins line. For savage battle-worthy displays, this Wun-Dar collector figure is articulated and comes with weapon accessories to protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull."

Masters of the Universe: Origins Wun-Dar Figure

5.5 inches tall, can stand alone

Comes with a removable chest armor, sword, axe, and blaster

16 points of articulation for battle-worthy poses

Includes mini comic

An old ally joins the fight for Eternia!