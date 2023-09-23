Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: daredevil, hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Matt Murdock is a Very Good Lawyer with Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new live-action Spider-Man figures

A brand new set of Spider-Man: No Way Home figures are on the way as Hasbro enters the multiverse once again. A couple of villains and web-slinging heroes have made the cut, but it also looks like a certain lawyer is here. That is right, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, is here and ready to protect his client, Peter Parker, at all costs. Hasbro has faithfully captured Matt Murdock as he is showcased in a business suit with his a cane accessory. A brick is also included, allowing for Marvel fans to capture one of his infamous scenes from No Way Home. Marvel fans have been waiting for this figure since Daredevil on Netflix, so it is nice to see Charlie Cox return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Unlike previous No Way Home figures, these ones will be getting their own set of card back figures, which is odd but a welcome touch. Fans can hire this lawyer in Winter 2023 for $24.99 right here, along with some of the other web-slinging additions.

Live-Action Matt Murdock Returns to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man and other Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures! This collectible 6-inch-scale MCU action figure is detailed to look like Matt Murdock from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Matt Murdock Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure comes with 2 accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 2 accessories.

MCU-INSPIRED MATT MURDOCK: This Matt Murdock action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired design and deco in their collections

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 accessories, including a brick accessory inspired by the one Matt Murdock swiftly catches in the film

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of MCU action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

