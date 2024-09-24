Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mattel, voltron

Mattel Announces Little People Collector Voltron 40th Anniversary Set

Mattel has revealed an adorable Little People Collector Gold Label Set featuring Voltron for their 40th Anniversary

The set includes all five defenders: Keith, Lance, Pidge, Hunk, and Princess Allura in their lion bots.

Collectors can assemble the figures to form Voltron, complete with a sword.

Available exclusively on Mattel Creations for $40, with pre-orders starting today at 12 PM EST.

Voltron is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, marking a big celebration since its debut back in 1984. Voltron: Defender of the Universe quickly became a beloved series as well as a part of pop culture, featuring cutting-edge animation, teamwork, and the ability to form a giant robot from five lion mechs. Since its debut, fans have seen plenty of reimagined versions, including the more recent and popular Voltron: Legendary Defender series on Netflix.

To help celebrate the landmark event, Mattel has unveiled their new Little People Collector Voltron 40th Anniversary Gold Label Set! This set features all five original defenders: Keith, Lance, Pidge, Hunk, and Princess Allura in adorable Little People format. To make things better, they are all individually packed in each one of their lion bots, and then they all have the ability to form Voltron in their boxes with sword and all when fully assembled. This is a very fun and unique collectors edition set that is priced at $40 and is a Mattel Creations exclusive, with pre-orders going live today at 12 PM EST.

Little People Collector Voltron 40th Anniversary Gold Label Set

"To commemorate 40 years of Voltron, we've created a buildable set featuring the five original defenders: Keith, Lance, Pidge, Hunk, and Princess Allura. All of our space explorer figures wear helmets with a metallic finish and clear visors (except Pidge who needed room for his glasses!). They're packaged in individual lions that can be assembled to form the mighty robot Voltron to defend the universe. King Zarkon and his nasty Robeasts stand no chance."

Little People Collector™ Voltron

Package Size: 18.25 x 3.31 x 9.25

Includes Allura, Keith, Lance, Hunk, and Pidge

Packaging: Embossing, UV deco, and foil

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

