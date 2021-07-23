Mattel Creations Is Selling A Bad Robot Figure, JJ Abrams Fans

Mattel Creations is making my dreams come true. Going up for order today is a the latest figure collaboration from Mattel, a Bad Robot figure, mascot of JJ Abrams production company. I have always loved the robot, and looking at the figure they came up with, this is an instant buy for me. He will come with over 24 points of articulation, and is made from diecast metal and plastic. He comes housed in a box with so many Mattel and sci-fi toy easter eggs it would make your head spin. You need to check out the latest Mattel Creations figure down below.

Mattel Creations Out Here Making Abrams Fans Dreams Come True

"Mattel Creations is a collaboration platform that connects global creators with Mattel's most talented designers and brands. The platform gives Mattel the ability to deliberately create for an enthusiast audience with limited-edition, specialty items that both celebrate and stretch their brands. Through this bespoke collaboration between filmmaker, J.J. Abrams and Mattel, the Mattel team jumped at the opportunity to develop the very first Collector Bad Robot Action Figure, one that sets the standard for elevated design, detail and discovery. J.J. Abrams was an integral team member throughout the whole process to develop this unique, collectible Bad Robot figure."

"The first collector Bad Robot toy on the market – made especially for collectors – the Bad Robot figure is constructed from diecast metal and plastic, has 24-points are articulation, making it highly poseable, with a premium painted finish, and comes with a display base and display packaging."

I am so in. As a BAd Robot fan for life, I need this, plus it just reminds me of the classic robot toys of the past. In the end, it is just a really cool toy. You can head over to get the Mattel Creations Bad Robot figure right now by clicking here.