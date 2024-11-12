Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Creations Debuts New Masters of the Universe Geldor Figure

A villain has returned as Mattel has unveiled their latest Creations Exclusive release with the Masters of the Universe Origins Geldor

Article Summary Mattel Creations launches Geldor from Masters of the Universe Origins, bringing a mini-comic villain to life.

Geldor, in pursue of the Secret Liquid of Life, aims to achieve immortality and challenge He-Man.

The exclusive figure features 16 articulation points, a shield, and three battle axes at $19.99.

Collectors can explore retro card packaging and own a piece of 1984 mini-comic history.

Mattel is returning to Eternia with a brand new Masters of the Universe Origins release with the return of a deadly villain. Geldor made his debut back in the Masters of the Universe Mini-Comics but never made it into the actual line. Now, this deadly villain is reaching out from the pages to continue his quest for the Secret Liquid of Life. The person who discovers this liquid can achieve immortality and even easily go toe to toe with He-Man. Geldor's relentless ambition seeks no need, and his lack of compassion will make him a deadly new addition to your growing Masters of the Universe collection.

Releasing as a Mattel Creations exclusive, Geldor has 16 points of articulation and comes with a shield and three axes. He will get his very own retro card back packaging with some impressive artwork on the back. It is nice to see more of these never before released characters getting new life in 2024, allowing new collectors to build their collection and older collectors to add something brand new to theirs. Collectors can purchase Geldor right now through Mattel Creations for $19.99.

Masters of the Universe Origins Geldor Action Figure

"Geldor first appeared in the mini-comics in 1984, deeply obsessed with obtaining the Secret Liquid of Life – a substance that could reveal the secrets of immortality and make the person who consumed it more powerful than He-Man. Now, you can add him to your display forever, with his first-ever appearance in the Origins line."

Masters of the Universe® Origins Geldor Action Figure

Approximately 6 inches tall

Features 16 barbaric points of articulation

Comes with a shield and three battle axes

Also includes a mini comic

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!