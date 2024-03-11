Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Debuts Exclusive Masters of the Universe Terroar Snake Men

Mattel is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusive Masters of the Universe figures with new Snake Men

Terroar, a feared unreleased figure from 1988, debuts at Walmart Collector Con.

The 5.5-inch action figure features vintage design with modern articulation.

Comes equipped with three arm weapons and a themed mini-comic for context.

The Snake Men are a group of villainous characters that arrived in the Masters of the Universe franchise in the late 80s. They are known for their serpent-like appearance and formidable powers and are led by King Hiss. The Snake Men are the third faction to plague He-Man and the Masters of the Universe as they seek to conquer Eternia and assert their dominance over the planet. Each member of the Snake Men possesses unique abilities and traits related to serpents. They made their appearances in both the Masters of the Universe mini-comics, the Mattel line, and then again in the 2002 cartoon, and are not making a comeback.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins line continues to grow, and more Snake Men are starting to arrive, one of which is a Walmart Exclusive with Terroar! Terroar was one of the unreleased figures from the 1988 wave of MOTU and then joined Plasmar for a special 3-Pack. This Snake Men is now back and ready for a solo exclusive release for Walmart Collector Con for $17.99. Pre-orders for this exclusive alien arrive on March 15 at 10 AM EST right on Walmart Collector Con, and be on the lookout for Lord Gr'Asp also join the fight.

Masters of the Universe Terroar Snake Men Has Arrived

"This Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch scale action figure of Terroar will take fans on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s with his vintage look, but his 16 articulated joints provide modern possibility. The alien Terroar landed on Eternia eons ago. He took on the combined form of many warriors, creating a grotesque body. Recruited by Lord Gr'Asp to join the Snake Men, he became their secret weapon"

"Terroar has both legs and a tail, metallic loincloth and boots and terrifying white teeth inside a head that comes with a neck extension. A glossy snake logo on his belt marks him as an ally of the Snake Men. With 3 swappable arm weapons gun, hook and claw — he's ready for action moves and display poses. A themed mini-comic provides story context."

