Mattel Debuts Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set

Dinosaurs collide for one ultimate battle as Mattel debuts their Jurassic World: Dominion Epic Battle Pack Figure Set. The newest Jurassic World film was a total fun rush with the return of new and old characters as some brand new dinosaurs. It looks like Mattel is combining some of their solo dino releases into one mighty pack featuring the Giganotosaurus, Therizinosaurus, and T-Rex. These dinosaurs are all loaded up under one roof, featuring some pretty sweet packaging showing a fight of all three beasts, which would make a nice display piece. Dominion's Ellie Sattler is also included to witness these three giants collide with Sound Sliashin', Strike n' Roar, and Thrash 'N Devour action. All the detail is packed into this set, and it is the best way to bring home Jurassic World: Dominion is one place. The Epic Battle Pack Figure Set is a Target Exclusive and is priced at $119.99. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here.

"Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World Dominion! With 4 action figures – Dr. Ellie Sattler plus 3 dinosaurs with attack features, this pack is ready for recreating an epic battle scene from the movie and further creatiive storytelling. Three fierce dinos — the Strike n' Roar Giganotosaurus, Thrash 'N Devour T. rex and Sound Slashin' Therizinosaurus are ready to rumble in the Biosyn Valley."

"All the figures feature movable joints, authentic design with realistic sculpting, colors and textures. Bring these dinosaurs TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality (AR)! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get! Just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic World Facts app (Android & iOS). Smart device not included. Makes a great gift for kids ages 4 years and older who love dinosaur action play. Colors and decorations may vary."