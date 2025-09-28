Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, stranger things

Mattel Debuts New Stranger Things X Masters of the Universe 2-Pack

Worlds collide as new crossover figures are here as Masters of the Universe take on the Upside Down with Stranger Things

Article Summary Mattel unveils a Masters of the Universe x Stranger Things Hordak & Hellfire-Man Origin 2-pack

Figures feature Upside Down-inspired designs and unique accessories, including a glow-in-the-dark Hordak

Hellfire-Man debuts as a Hellfire Club-themed figure, armed with a guitar axe and the Mace of Fate

The 2-pack is available for pre-order at Target for $34.99, with a release set for December 2025

Mattel's Masters of the Universe x Stranger Things crossover continues with the release of the Hordak & Hellfire-Man 2-Pack. This set reimagines the classic MOTU villain Hordak and a new character, Hellfire-Man, in a mash-up that blends the fantastical elements of Eternia with the supernatural themes of Hawkins, Indiana. Both figures are Masters of the Universe Origin designs coming in at 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation, with themed accessories and details. Hordak is outfitted in his traditional armor, wields a new Hellfire sword, and has new Upside Down glow-in-the-dark elements.

Hellfire-Man, on the other hand, dons a Hellfire Club-inspired costume and comes armed with a guitar-shaped axe and the Mace of Fate. Worlds continue to collide with Masters of the Universe, and this interesting collab is already up for pre-order through Target for $34.99 and is set to release at the beginning of December 2025. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Stranger Things x Masters of the Universe figure sets like the He-Man vs. Vecna and Skeletor and his Demogorgon minion.

Masters of the Universe x Stranger Things Hordak & Hellfire-Man

"Welcome to the Upside Down, Eternia! An overlap of Masters of the Universe and the Netflix's Stranger Things brings these unique figures to life. Each fully articulated 5.5-inch scale figure has elements from both franchises. This pack contains a strangely colored Hordak, as he would appear in Upside Down Eternia, but with a classic MOTU harness. He comes with Hellfire Sword and Bat accessories. He faces off with Hellfire-Man, a living embodiment of the Hellfire Club, who comes with a guitar-inspired axe and the Mace of Fate. Colors and decorations may vary."

Hordak invades The Upside Down in his quest to dominate every realm. He did not expect a living embodiment of the Hellfire Club – Hellfire-Man, to defend The Upside Down

A special Upside Down version of Hordak and a Hellfire-Man are included in this pack. Designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation, they're ready for battle poses

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!