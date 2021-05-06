Mattel Reveals First Look at Disney and Pixar Luca Action Figures

Disney and Pixar fans can not wait to see Luca this summer as we follow the tale of Luca Paguro in Italy. However, some things are not as they seem in this magical story as he and his new friend Alberto has a wet and wild secret. Will they be able to see their mer-side a secret as they had the best summer of their lives with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Mattel is ready to help celebrate the July release of Luca on Disney+ with a new set of figures packed with detail and ready for any adventure thrown at them. Hitting shelves this July, Disney and Pixar fans will be able to choose from 5 different collectibles.

Luca and Alberto kick things off with their Adventure Pack that is filled with accessories from the film, helping fans create their own summer fun. Both figures will also be getting a special solo release that will feature both sea personalities of the boys that will also have color-changing fins. That is not all, as Mattel is also release two other character packs starting with Scooter Build & Crash Pack as well as the Stargazers back that gives Luca fans a human version of the main characters. The human girl Giulia will also get a release in the special Stargazers figure set that captures one of the magic scenes from the film. All of these Mattel Luca figures are set are very well done and will be great companion pieces for the June 17, 2021 release of the film. Pre-orders are not live, but fans should be able to find them here when they finally go live.

Disney Pixar Luca Luca & Alberto's Adventure Pack (GYT10)

SRP: $24.99 | 3Y+

This adventure pack of 2 action figures, along with storytelling accessories, is inspired by the underwater moments of the coming-of-age tale of young sea monsters Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano in Disney and Pixar's Luca.

Kids can recall Alberto's comical misinterpretation of common land items like a diving helmet, boots and an old school gramophone.

With Luca's shepherd's crook, a crab and 2 goatfish, kids can reenact Luca's family chores of goatfish herding before he comes ashore and indulges an adventurous side he never knew he had.

Disney Pixar Luca Scooter Build & Crash Pack (GXK62)

SRP: $19.99 | 3Y+

Andiamo! This scooter-themed pack is inspired by a key action scene between new best friends Luca and Alberto in Disney and Pixar's Luca.

Posable figures of the two human characters are included, along with 6 interchangeable pieces to allow kids to build a scooter, race and crash it, and rebuild it again, swapping out pieces for a different formation!

Kids can relive the adventures of the cautious Luca and the bold Alberto who dream of travel and freedom as they come of age in a picturesque Italian seaside town.

Disney Pixar Luca Stargazers Pack (HDK13)

SRP: $14.99 | 3Y+

Inspired by the charming stargazing scene in Disney and Pixar's feature film, Luca, this pack highlights the eye-opening moment between Luca, in his human form, and Giulia, the quirky and curious friend he makes on land.

Authentic 5.4-inch (13.8-cm) posable figures, a telescope and an astronomy book are all included to relive the scene where Giulia introduces Luca to the world of astronomy.

The pack can also open up a galaxy of storytelling possibilities. Open the box and look through the cutouts for some additional stargazing fun!

Disney Pixar Luca Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano Figures

SRP: $9.99 Each | 3Y+

Ciao from the seaside town of Portorosso, Italy! In Disney and Pixar's Luca, a curious young sea monster is enjoying an unforgettable summer of discovery.

This figure features Luca in his sea monster form and has color changing fins!

His head, torso, arms and legs are all removeable and can swap out with the human pieces available in the Scooter Build & Crash pack, sold separately, to play out the transformational scenes from the movie.

This figure shows him in his sea monster form, complete with color changing fins.

