Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Reveals Cartoon Masters of the Universe: Origins Faker

Eternia awaits as Mattel is taking collection back to the world of the Masters of the Universe with a new selection of action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands Masters of the Universe line with Cartoon Collection figures, highlighting retro designs.

The new Faker figure features He-Man's sculpt with a devious expression and comes in retro packaging.

Faker includes a Power Sword and is ready to bring chaos to Eternia as He-Man's evil doppelgänger.

Pre-order Faker now for $19.99 on Fan Channel sites; release set for March 2025.

Mattel took the Masters of the Universe collecting world by storm years ago with the debut of their Origins line. These remastered figures brought back iconic characters from the 80s in all their retro glory. Mattel has since expanded on that line by adding unreleased characters, updated designs, and much more with it. Their latest creation was the Cartoon Collection, which brought the designs from the hit Filmastion Masters of the Universe cartoon to life. Mattel has just debuted a new set of figures that are now arriving for that line, including the return of Faker. Faker is the evil robotic doppelgänger of He-Man, who originally debuted back in the 1983 toy line, followed by the Filmation animated series, and has returned.

Disguised as He-Man, this fake hero is back and ready to create some chaos for Eternia by wearing the face of its savior. This new Cartoon Collection Faker will feature a He-Man sculpt with a new head sculpt, showing a devious expression. The Power Sword is also included, which can be sheathed on his back, and he will come in retro card back packaging. Pre-orders for Faker are already live for $19.99 online at Fan Channel sites with a March 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Faker (Cartoon Collection)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!