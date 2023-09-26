Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, skeletor, VeeFriends

Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe Skeletor x VeeFriends 2-Pack

The power and might of Mattel have returned to Eternia with a new Masters of the Universe collaboration set with Skeletor

Mattel and VeeFriends are teaming up to create a brand new special edition Masters of the Universe Origins figure set. Skeletor is teaming up with Skilled Skeleton to dish out kindness, love, and possibly world domination over Eternia. From VeeFriends, Skilled Skeleton will feature a sweet glow-in-the-dark deco and will come with six swappable hands, a removable hood, and a necklace. Skeletor, on the other hand, comes with three swappable heads, as well as five swappable hands, Sword of Power, and Havoc Staff. These two together are an adorable combo and spread power and love throughout your Masters of the Universe collection. The MOTU Skeletor x VeeFriends Skilled Skeleton 2-Pack is priced at $45.00 and is set for an October 6 launch at 12 PM EST right here.

Masters of the Universe Skeletor x VeeFriends Skeletor

"Powered by the VeeFriends universe of kindness, Skilled Skeleton has everything from glow-in-the-dark elements to swappable accessories and gear, including a shareable VeeFriends flex chain. Masters of the Universe Origins Skeletor includes three swappable faceplates for his multiple moods, five swappable hands, Sword of Power, Havoc Staff, and hood and armor."

"Both Skilled Skeleton and Skeletor's heads are interchangeable and have swappable "heart" and "rock" hands. Fans who own VeeFriends digital collectibles also have the opportunity to display an exclusive Snake Mountain background behind their existing VeeFriends character. The pair of figures are packaged in a custom box with sliding slipcovers for display and a mini-comic."

Details on the 2-Pack:

Skilled Skeleton glows in the dark and comes with six swappable hands, removable hood, armor and a shareable VeeFriends flex chain.

Masters of the Universe Skeletor includes three swappable heads for his multiple moods, five swappable hands, Sword of Power, Havoc Staff, and hood and armor.

Both Skilled Skeleton and Skeletor's heads are interchangeable.

Each character in this special two-pack collaboration also has swappable "heart" and "rock" hands and 16-plus points of articulation.

The figures are packaged in a custom box with sliding slipcovers and a mini-comic.

Skilled Skeleton and Skeletor will be sold in a 2-pack and available for pre-sale starting October 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively at Mattel Creations for $45.00.

