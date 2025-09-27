Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Reveals New She-Ra: Princess of Power & Swift Wind 2-Pack

Mattel celebrates the 40th anniversary of She-Ra: Princess of Power with a brand new 2-Pack featuring her iconic horse

Article Summary Mattel unveils a new She-Ra and Swift Wind 2-Pack to mark the 40th anniversary of Princess of Power.

This special set features a 5.5" articulated She-Ra figure with cape, shield, and her iconic Sword of Protection.

Swift Wind stands 7.8" tall with 21 points of articulation, removable armor, and display-ready wings.

Collectors can purchase this exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins set now on the Mattel Creations website.

She-Ra, also known as Princess Adora, is the long-lost twin sister of Prince Adam (He-Man) and was introduced in She-Ra: Princess of Power (1985). Kidnapped at birth by Hordak and raised by the Evil Horde on the planet Etheria. Adora was eventually awakened to her true identity by He-Man and the Sword of Protection, turning against the Evil Horde. In the early 1980s, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was a massive hit, but primarily focused on the boys market. Mattel and Filmation took this opportunity to create a female counterpart to tap into the growing demand for girls' action figures and animated shows.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of She-Ra, and Mattel is giving her a legendary Masters of the Universe Origins set featuring the Princess of Power and Swift Wing. This special edition set comes with a 5.5" Princess Adora with 16 points of articulation, fabric cape, and Sword of Protection. Swift Wing will stand 7.8" tall with 21 points of articulation and has removable armor. Both are packed in window packaging showing the two together with the special set priced at $60, and are already up for purchase on Mattel Creations now.

Masters of the Universe Origins She-Ra and Swift Wind 2-Pack

"For the first time, the Most Powerful Woman in the Universe and her noble steed are available together in a spectacular two-pack that celebrates the 40th anniversary of She-Ra: Princess of Power. She-Ra is battle-ready with her Sword of Protection, while Swift Wind stands proudly at her side, equipped with removable armor for additional display possibilities. These detailed and highly posable figures reflect the original looks of these two beloved characters."

She-Ra stands 5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

Swift Wind stands 7.8 inches tall with 21 points of articulation

She-Ra comes with a soft goods cape, shield, and legendary Sword of Protection

Swift Wind comes with removable armor and wings for additional display options

Vibrant packaging celebrates the 40th anniversary in iconic She-Ra style

