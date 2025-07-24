Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jaws, John Cena, jurassic world, mattel, monster high, SDCC 2025, wwe

Mattel SDCC 2025 Exclusives: Let's Take A Look At Them!

Let's take a look at all of Mattel's SDCC 2025 exclusives that go up for sale today at the show and on the Creations shop!

Article Summary Mattel unveils exclusive Hot Wheels, WWE, and Deadpool collectibles for SDCC 2025 and Mattel Creations.

Hot Wheels highlights include a Jaws 50th anniversary set and Back to the Future Delorean pack.

Exclusive WWE Ultimate John Cena figure and a MOTU/TMNT Skele-Shredder crossover headline the lineup.

Monster High's Sweet Scream Twyla and a fun Jurassic World Bull T. rex set join this year's premium releases.

Mattel has its usual excellent set of exclusives going to SDCC this year, and they will also go on sale on Mattel Creations today for those not attending the convention. There are Hot Wheels special editions, WWE Ultimates, Masters of the Universe TMNT crossovers, Monster High, and even Deadpool is getting in on the action this year. They were gracious enough to send us over some of them to show to you all, so let's take a look at what will be available, shall we?

Mattel Always Brings It For SDCC

For Hot Wheels this year, they brought three pop culture sets that will be gobbled up fast. First, there is a 50th anniversary Jaws set that includes not only The Orca, but also Bruce the Shark. I love the foldout packaging for this one. Next, a 40th anniversary set commemorating the time that the Delorean made its maiden voyage back in time in Back to the Future. Again, the packaging is impressive on this one, as it is the truck that housed the car and transported it to the Twin Pines Mall—all sorts of Easter eggs are scattered throughout that one. Finally, a Mario Kart Pauline rounds out the offerings from Mattel as far as Hot Wheels goes.

Next up, Mattel has a brand-new set of Deadpool Little People, featuring extraordinary, if not disturbing, children's show-style packaging. Figures included inside include OCD Mac Deadpool, Deadpool, and Lady Deadpool.

Mattel's WWE team never misses, and this year, they pay tribute to the greatest of all time, John Cena. As he is retiring, what better way to pay homage than with an Ultimate Edition figure that represents his standing as a 17-time world champion? I love that this packaging is a throwback to the original Elite line style, and that it includes all the variations of the WWE championship he won previously, minus the Universal title he currently holds. This one is my favorite, and as a wrestling collector, it will be a centerpiece for me for years to come.

Mattel also closes out the big MOTU/TMNT crossover with a ridiculous set of Skele-Shredder. He sits atop his mighty throne, with a sick pull-up package that reveals his lair as well. Inside is a mini-comic to continue that tradition as well.

Monster High has a premium doll at the event as well, as Sweet Scream Twyla joins the line. Her dress is ridiculous, I love it. I have always wanted to start collecting these, but I don't know where to begin. This fandom is crazy, and I love how it serves as a gateway to horror for so many.

Finally, in what is the funniest set this year, the Jurassic World team presents the Bull T. rex of our dreams, invading SDCC itself. I love all the winks and nods to those who have been to the show all over the packaging, and the guy cosplaying in the Rex suit cracks me up. This T. rex looks credible, and this one is sure to be one of, if not the most popular, sets of the con.

Good luck to everyone trying for any of the Mattel exclusives!

