Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe: Revelation King Grayskull!

It looks like Target and Mattel are celebrating Black History Month with an amazing set of new Masters of the Universe figures. Located right here, the Target Collector Spot has added their newest exclusive figures including a brand new Masterverse figure from the new hit Netflix animated series; Masters of the Universe: Revelation. King Grayskull is back and ready for action as he comes in at 7" tall, 30 points of articulation, and loaded with accessories. The Power of Grayskull comes to life with this incredible Masterverse figure, and he will come with two swords, a fabric cape, a shield, and a swappable head sculpt. The Masterverse line has been a hit lately and this Target Exclusive figure just showcases it and he is only priced at $29.99. No release date has been revealed, but pre-orders are already live, and Masters of the Universe collectors can find him here.

"The Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a radical return to Eternia, and the Masterverse collection brings the reboot to life with equally radical action figures. The King Grayskull deluxe-styled figure is approximately 7 inches tall and designed with a high level of detail fans will love. The He-Roic character figure has 30 points of articulation and comes with multiple accessories for epic storytelling and displays! For collectors and fans who treasure the MOTU legacy and its expert revitalization, this Master of the Universe deluxe figure is a must-have. Fans will want the entire line. By the power of Grayskull, they make great gifts to help start or build a collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Colors and decorations may vary."

The King Grayskull action figure stands 7-inches tall with authentic detailing for display and storytelling fun

King Grayskull figure comes with a swappable head and pair of hands to transform the character and prepare for battle!

Three additional accessories, including a sword and shield, expand the storytelling options!