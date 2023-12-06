Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, Willy Wonka

RSVLTS Has the Golden Ticket with Willy Wonka Button-Down Collection

Step into a world of Pure Imagination as RSVLTS has teamed up with Willy Wonka and his Chocolate Factory with some new button-downs

Quite Up and Listen Down, and prepare for a delectable fashion feast as RSVLTS unwraps a scrumptious surprise – the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Button-Down Collection! Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Pure Imagination with this enchanting ensemble inspired by the timeless classic. Each button-down is your golden ticket to style, featuring vibrant colors, iconic imagery, tasty treats, and a sprinkle of Willy Wonka magic. Embrace the spirit of Willy Wonka with these carefully crafted shirts that pay homage to the beloved characters and delightful confections from the Chocolate Factory.

From the enchanting Oompa-Loompas and Golden Tickets to fruity sensations and imagination, each shirt is a wearable work of art that captures the essence of the beloved film. Whether you love the classic film or plan on seeing a new Wonka story unfold in theaters, then RSVLTS is your ticket to a delectable ensemble for your wardrobe. The entire collection is already up for purchase on RSVLTS, with sizes ranging from XS – 4XL, with Classic and Women's styles being offered. Check out the entire collection below with titles and descriptions from RSVLTS themselves.

Willy Wonka: You've Got A Golden Ticket

"You'll be running straight home to tell everyone about this one. Greetings to you, the lucky finder of this shirt! Consider it your ticket to being the best-dressed Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory fan in town. Covered in a cocoa-ey collage of those wonderful Wonka Bars, some glimmering with golden opportunity, buttoning up this KUNUFLEX™ will have you looking absolutely scrumdiddlyumptious. It's even got a special gold Wonka pocket label that'll make you shine even brighter. WARNING: Wearing this shirt in public may start a small mob scene."

The Wonderful World of Willy Wonka

"Enter a world where the wallpaper is lickable, the drinks are fizzy-lifting, and the gobstoppers are everlasting. Featuring golden tickets, odes to their finders, Oompa Loompas, factory signage, the Wonkavator, and every wonderfully nonsensical thing in between, this patchwork of pure imagination has little surprises around every corner… including a special golden Wonka pocket label."

Go Ahead, Try It

"Wait a minute. Must show you this.Add a pop of color to your wardrobe by redecorating with the iconic lickable wallpaper pattern featured during that fantastical factory tour. With oranges, pineapples, and more fresh-looking fruit, plus the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory logo sprinkled throughout and a special golden Wonka pocket label, this tasty tapestry will have any fan salivating. Go ahead, try it on!"

Pure Imagination

"We invite you to take a tour that defies explanation. This colorful KUNUFLEX™ features a forest of confection perfection that includes candy canes, gummy bears, edible teacup flowers, and more tasty treats from Willy Wonka's iconic chocolate room. We know it's hard but try to exhibit at least a little self-control or the next tour you take might be of a dentist's office."

