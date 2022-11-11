Max Factory Unleashed the Power of Chainsaw Man with New figma

The popularity of Chainsaw Man is sweeping the world as the hit manga finally hits the television screen. We are roughly 6 episodes in, and this first season has been an absolute blast with plenty of blood and hilarious moments. Whether you want to showcase Denji's newfound life for his new power, Max Factory has you covered as they debut their new Chainsaw Man figma. He features smooth yet posable joints giving you a wide variety of poseable options in standard and action stances. Chainsaw Man will feature three swappable plates, including Denji and transforming modes. The chainsaw head will have an articulated jaw and swappable tongue pieces for some bloody sweet poses. Max Factory even included Denji's axe, swappable hands, and his best friend Pochita. This is the Chainsaw Man collectible fans have been looking for, and he is priced at $87.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he is expected to ship in September 2023.

Slay Devils in Style with Chainsaw Man figma

"From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a figma of the main character, Denji! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the series. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising possibility. He comes with three face plates including a transforming face and a smiling face. A chainsaw head part is also included."

"The transformed head part features an articulated jaw and interchangeable tongue part. This part can be paired with transformed chainsaw arm parts to create scenes of Denji in action in figure form! Optional parts include Denji's axe, a starter cord and a miniature figure of Denji's buddy Pochita. An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."