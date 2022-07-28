McFarlane Announces DC Multiverse Green Lantern Parallax Figure

McFarlane Toys has really started to shift gears lately, with a lot of impassive new DC Comics figures. One of the newest Build-A-Figure waves was for the hit Green Lantern storyline Blackest Night. Since then, we have seen some more focus on Green Lanterns for the DC Multiverse line, and I absolutely love it! It looks like fans are in for another treat as McFarlane has revealed a new Gold Label DC Multiverse is coming exclusively to Walmart. This new Lantern is one of the deadliest ones of all, with Ha Jordan as Parallax! One teaser image is showcased, stating that figures are starting to arrive in stores now with an online release very soon.

"Our Parallax (Gold Label) figure has started arriving in-stores exclusively at Walmart! Also coming soon to Walmart.com.. This 7" figure comes with two Light Projections that slide over his fists, a Green Lantern and a base."

For DC Comics fans who are not aware, the arrival of Parallax as a Green Lantern came to us in the 90s. It was in 1994 that we saw a new character arrive in the Green Lantern Corp with Kyle Rayner. Our favorite hero Hal Jordan was the same hero that was introduced to us in the 50s, but that all changed in the DC Comics story Emerald Twilight. Hal falls into madness after the destruction of Coast City and takes his anger out on the Green Lantern Corps. Most of the Lantern Corp was whipped out as well as most of the Guardians. The fallen Green Lantern took up the name Parallax and a new deadly DC Comics supervillain. This is a must own figure for your DC Multiverse figure line, so be on the lookout for him in-stores now. Fingers crossed, we have more Lantern heroes coming to us soon, and maybe McFarlane will explore more Lantern colors.