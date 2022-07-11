McFarlane Debut First Look at Batman: Fear State Scarecrow Figure

It was not long ago that DC Comics Batman: Fear State storyline was taking place, adding a new sinister threat to Gotham. The Fear State was a plan that the Magistrate and Scarecrow started together. It kicked off with a bombing of Arkham Asylum and led to the Magistrate taking control of Gotham and trying to stop vigilantes in the city. However, a more sinister plan was at play, with Scarecrow being the mastermind and betraying the ones that set him free. He wanted to enact a Fear State which was to enact so much fear in Gotham that it would eventually lead them to inevitable societal and human evolution. This deadly plan put Batman and the Bat-Family through the gauntlet, and it introduced us to a new deadly version of Scarecrow. McFarlane Toys is bringing this version of the Batman villain to life with an impressive new DC Multiverse figure. One teaser image has been showcased, and it can be seen below:

"Fear brings clarity. Don't run away from it. – Scarecrow from Infinite Frontier is COMING SOON!"

This version of Scarecrow looked fantastic, and I am glad McFarlane Toys is adding it to their Multiverse roster. There is a crap ton of detail on this figure, so do not expect any accessories to be included with him. From the straw hat to the syringe finger, and everything else in between, this is a nicely detailed figure. Let's just hope this figure is not just all look, and fingers crossed for some worthy articulation. I am glad more villains are getting figures for the DC Multiverse line as we already have so many heroes out there. Pre-orders for the Batman Fear State are not live just yet but expected a $19.99 price tag and link to possibly go live this week. Collectors can find all current DC Multiverse listings right here, and stay tuned for more reveals as they come.