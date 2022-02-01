McFarlane Debuts Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Figures

Critical Role action figures have arrived as McFarlane Toys reveals their new set of 7" action figures from The Legend of Vox Machina. This hit D&D adventure series has really picked up quite the following from when they started and have even received their own animated series on Amazon. It is their designs from the Critical Role animated show that McFarlane Toys has captured with two figures heading out way. Percy and Vex are ready for a new campaign as they are highly detailed, nicely articulated, and packed with just the right accessories to complete their quest. Both costume designs from Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina are recreated in figure form, and will appreciate it. Percy will come with his pistol "The List", while Vex will feature a bow, arrows, and quiver. I can expect more Critical Role figures will be on the way and in the meantime pre-orders are live for both at $24.99 with Vex here, Percy here, and they both are getting April 1, 2022 release.

"Percy comes with his pepperbox pistol "The List" and a base for dynamic posing. Wealthy, refined, and a bit of a know-it-all, Percy brings much needed class to the murderous proceedings. And when he encounters enemies against whom he has a personal vendetta, Percy shows a much darker side to both his personality AND his inventions."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the new animated Amazon series THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Featured in his outfit from Season 1 of THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA

Comes with his pepperbox pistol "The List" and a base

Comes in CRITICAL ROLE: THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA themed window Box packaging

"Vex comes with her bow, arrows, quiver and a base for dynamic posing. Opinionated and sassy, Vex'ahlia is one half of the twin duo Vex & Vax. An expert tracker and archer, she'll cut down a hidden target from 200 yards, often backed up by her giant (and adorable) bear, Trinket. A woman of action and a natural leader, Vex may at times be reckless, but she'll look fabulous doing it."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the new animated Amazon series THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Featured in her outfit from Season 1 of THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA

Comes with her bow, arrows, quiver, and a base

Comes in CRITICAL ROLE: THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA themed window Box packaging

