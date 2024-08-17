Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Exclusive Batman Forever Glow in the Dark Batmobile

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil a brand new vehicle from the world of Batman Forever

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new Batman Forever Batmobile with an exclusive glow-in-the-dark design.

The Batmobile features a glowing blue deco, cockpit access, and fits one DC Multiverse figure.

This Amazon Exclusive collectible is available for pre-order at $79.99, releasing October 2024.

Capture the iconic theatric details of Val Kilmer's Batmobile, enhancing your DC Multiverse collection.

McFarlane Toys is not done with the streets of Gotham just yet, as they are back with another Batmobiel to add to your Batcave. It was recently revealed that a new Batman Forever Batmobile is racing on in and will come with a DC Multiverse Alfred Pennyworth figure. That version has lights and sounds, but a secondary vehicle is also coming that does not feature all of those extra bells and whistles. An Amazon Exclusive Gold Lable Batman Forever Glow-in-the-Dark Batmobile has been revealed. Measuring 24" long, Val Kilmer's signature Batmobile is back in all of its glory, and McFarlane faithfully captures all of the theatric details of this vehicle. A nice glowing blue deco will be featured throughout and will fit one DC Multiverse figure on the inside. A Batman Forever Build-A-Bat wave is on its way, so this vehicle is a perfect way to enhance that wave and add some nice glowing effect to your batcave. Pre-orders are already live for $79.99, and it is set for a late October 2024 release, so be sure to snag it up while you can.

Amazon Exclusive Batman Forever Glow -in-the-Dark Batmobile

"This iteration of the Batmobile was designed to have a more organic aesthetic. The end result appeared to have ribs and wind and the engine panels, wheels and undercarriage glowed blue. This Batmobile was destroyed partway through Batman Forever when The Riddler deposited a sack full of explosives in the cockpit."

Batmobile features glow in the dark deco

BATMOBILE as featured the theatrical film BATMAN FOREVER

Batmobile canopy slides open for cockpit access

Batmobile is made to fit Batman Forever Batman and select other 7in figures (Figure not included)

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

*Figures sold separately

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!