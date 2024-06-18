Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Targaryen Collector Box

McFarlane Toys is entering the world of House of the Dragon with a new set of Collector Boxes featuring replicas and more

Dragons and family clash as the HBO hit series Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon arrives for Season 2. This legendary series is bringing some heat to TV, and McFarlane Toys is bringing some fire to your collection. A new set of Game of Thrones Collector Boxes is here, including some from House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra Targaryen is kicking off the for Team Targaryen with a fun box filled with collectibles, replicas, and more. This box comes with a 2" tall Rhaenyra as well as a bust featuring her younger self. Some of the other items included are a House Family Tree, a Coin, a Collector Card, a House Crest bookmark, and a Certificate of Authenticity. Everything is put together in one nicely packaged collector's box featuring a House Targaryen seal and is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live for the House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Box with an August 2024 release date.

Rhaenyra Targaryen Collector Box (House of the Dragon)

"Rhaenyra Targaryen is the firstborn daughter of King Viserys Targaryen and Queen Aemma Arryn. As a strong-willed and independent young woman, her father named her heir to the Iron throne. From her first marriage to Ser Laenor Velaryon, she has three sons: Jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey."

"She shared a close bond with her sworn protector Ser Harwin Strong, but despite there being speculation around her children's legitimacy, Rhaenyra maintained that Laenor was their father. To strengthen her family's claim, Rhaenyra married her uncle Daemon. Together they have two children of their own, Aegon and Viserys. Following her father's death, Rhaenyra must defend her claim to the Iron Throne and rally support in the realm. Immerse yourself in the aura of nobility as you break the seal and reveal the treasures within."

