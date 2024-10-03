Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts House of the Dragon Viserys Targaryen Collector Box

Long live the king as Viserys Targaryen from the House of the Dragon gets his own Collector Box from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Viserys Targaryen Collector Box from House of the Dragon.

Includes Viserys mini figure, character bust, House Family Tree, a coin, and certificate of authenticity.

Explore Viserys Targaryen's reign and family conflict leading to the Dance of the Dragons.

Pre-orders are open for $29.99; Viserys Targaryen box available October 2024.

McFarlane Toys is traveling back to Westeros once again as they unveil their latest Collectors Box from House of the Dragon. The grandson of the Old King Jaehaerys, Viserys Targaryen, has returned and is the fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty. He ruled the land during a time of peace and helped maintain order across the Seven Kingdoms. It was his death that created war, a bitter civil war, which would be known as the Dance of the Dragons, as his firstborn daughter Rhaenyra would battle for the crown with his son from his second marriage. While his death is significant, he was a noble king, and now fans can bring him home with McFarlane Toys' latest collectible featuring a themed House of the Dragon box with treasures loaded within. This will include a 2" tall mini figure of Viserys, a 4.5" character bust of the king, a House Family Tree (awkward), a coin, and a certificate of authenticity. Pre-orders for this box are already live for $29.99, with King Viserys reigning again in October 2024.

Viserys Targaryen (House of the Dragon) Collector Box

"The grandson of the Old King Jaehaerys. Viserys Targaryen was ultimately chosen by the lords of Westeros over his cousin Princess Rhaenys Targaryen to rule. He was the fifth ruler of the Targaryen dynasty. A level-headed decision maker, his reign was peaceful, though not without its challenges. He has one daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, with Queen Aemma Arryn. Upon Aemma's death, Viseys married Alicent Hightower."

"The two had several children, the oldest of whom was a son, Aegon Targaryen. Although he had named Rhaenyra his heir, the birth of Aegon created conflict over the question of Viserys' succession. After many years of declining health, he died in his chambers, unable to broker peace between his family members prior to his passing."

