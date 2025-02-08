Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New Batman Dark Crisis #1 SDCC Exclusive Statue

McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Direct statue as they bring the Dark Crisis #1 SDCC Exclusive cover to life with Batman

Article Summary Explore McFarlane's exclusive Batman Dark Crisis #1 statue from SDCC.

Celebrate the iconic Dark Crisis series and its gripping storyline.

Admire the detailed 1:10th scale design by Bjorn Barends.

Pre-order this limited edition Batman masterpiece today!

Dark Crisis (later retitled Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths) was a major DC Comics crossover event released in 2022, written by Joshua Williamson with art by Daniel Sampere. The story follows the fallout of Justice League #75, where the Justice League was seemingly killed by the Great Darkness and its powerful new champion, Pariah. Earth's greatest heroes have finally fallen, leaving the DC Universe in chaos, but the next generation of heroes will rise up. This would include Nightwing, Jon Kent's Superman, and other legacy heroes finally stepping up to protect the world. McFarlane Toys is returning to the events of Dark Crisis #1 with a brand new Batman Black & White statue.

Coming in at 7.32" tall, Batman is back as they bring the DC Comics Dark Crisis #1 (SDCC Exclusive Cover) to life, capturing the artwork of Bjorn Barend perfectly. The Dark Knight is depicted taking down the Devastator, a Batman who infused himself with the Doomsday virus to take down Superman on his Earth. Standing victorious, the Caped Crusade is ready to now save the multiverse with this impressive statue in black and white. This limited edition statue is priced at $169.99 and will be hand-numbered on the base. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store now, with a June 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys – Batman Dark Crisis #1 SDCC Exclusive Statue

"Bringing comic books to life! Inspired by the Dark Crisis #1 SDCC Exclusive cover by Bjorn Barends, this 1:10th scale statue is perfectly captured in 3D form. Batman by Bjorn Barends is a must have for any Batman fan and all Batman Black & White series collectors."

Statue is based on the art of Bjorn Barends.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.32" tall (including base).

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

