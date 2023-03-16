McFarlane Debuts The Flash Batman (Affleck Version) Figure with Cape A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

It might be a strong opinion, but Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman is the best we will ever get. While I am excited to see what James Gunn's Brave and the Bold has in store, Batfleck just got overlooked. His Batman film sounded incredible, and he did a remarkable job as the Bat and Bruce Wayne. His action sequences were intense; he was dark, destructive, and just a deadly Caped Crusader. DC fans will get one last adventure with that vision of Batman in the Flash, and McFarlane Toys is also bringing him to the DC Multiverse. Releasing as part of The Flash wave of figures, Batfleck is ready to save the day one more time with a sweet figure that has a fabric cape. He will only come with a pair of swappable hands, but McFarlane is also releasing a companion Batcycle for this Dark Knight as well. The Flash Batman (Affleck Version) is set to arrive in May 2023, he is priced at $22.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

McFarlane Toys Gives Affleck's Batman One Last Adventure

"Under the guise of masked vigilante Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne has not only stepped out of the shadows to become the reluctant leader of The Justice League but is also a friend and mentor to teammate Barry Allen. Having experienced loss on personal, local, and global fronts, Bruce is a source of unparalleled knowledge and understanding to The Flash in his superhero journey."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Flash movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Batman is featured in his look from the The Flash movie.

Batman includes two alternate hands, cloth cape and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

