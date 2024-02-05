Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, transformers

McFarlane Debuts Transformers Page Punchers: Optimus vs. Megatron

Step into the world of McFarlane Toys Page Punchers as a new set of heroes are called to action from the world of Transformers

Each set includes 3-inch figures and two comic books from IDW's Transformers series.

The collectible set is priced at $16.99, available at McFarlane Toys Store and Hasbro Pulse.

Optimus upholds freedom; Megatron, now an Autobot, honors Bumblebee’s legacy.

Worlds are colliding as McFarlane Toys is bringing the world of Transformers to life with their Page Punchers line. This set of Page Punchers is a new collaboration between Hasbro and McFarlane Toys that brings new 3" tall figures to fans. It is Autobots vs. Deceptions, as Optimus Prime and Megatron are both packed in this set. Unlike previous releases, this set will include two comic books from IDW with Optimus Prime #1 and Transformers: Lost Light #6. A display base is also featured, allowing Transformers fans to display these comics in their collection along with their pocket-sized figure.

These Page Punchers are a pretty amazing idea, and it is something I wish we had when I was a kid. Getting a sweet comic book and mini figures is like a little comic fan's dream, and the resealable clamshell is awesome. Expanding this line with Hasbro to showcase some iconic Transformers heroes and villains is remarkable, and hopefully more are on the way. Fans can find the Transformers Optimus Prime vs. Megatron Page Punchers set for $16.99 online and at both McFarlane Toys Store and Hasbro Pulse with an April 2024 release.

Transformers Page Punchers: Optimus Prime and Megatron

"Optimus Prime is the noble leader of the heroic Autobots. He believes freedom is the right of all sentient beings. He carries the Matrix of Leadership, an ancient and powerful artifact that gives him upgraded abilities and knowledge of all Cybertronian history. He is beloved for his compassionate nature, steadfast leadership, and heroic feats in battle."

"Megatron was the merciless leader of the evil Decepticons and one of the most feared and powerful warriors to ever emerge from Cybertron. After witnessing Bumblebee's horrific murder at the hands of the savage Shockwave, Megatron forsook his leadership of the Decepticons. Now an Autobot, Megatron wears Bumblebee's badge to carry on his legacy, becoming a force for good."

