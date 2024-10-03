Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Puts DC Comics Ystin, Shining Knight on a New Quest

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as some deep cut DC Comics figures are on the way as Platinum Edition release

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Shining Knight Platinum Edition in DC Multiverse line for collectors.

Ystin, a gender-fluid knight from Grant Morrison's comics, returns with iconic armor and sword.

Limited edition Shining Knight figure available through McFarlane Toys Store's online event.

Explore other DC Comics Platinum Edition figures like Effigy and The Question, ending soon.

McFarlane Toys is surprising DC Comics fans with even more DC Comics deep-cut characters for the DC Multiverse line. Releasing as a limited Platinum Edition figure, the Shining Knight is back and was first introduced in DC Comics Adventure Comics #66 back in 1941 as Sir Justin. However, in Grant Morrison's Seven Soldiers of Victory series from 2005, Ystin was introduced as a reincarnation of Sir Justin, one of King Arthur's Knights of the Round Table. As an immortal warrior, Ystin can wield an enchanted sword, and now she is back as McFarlane Toys debuts her as a chase DC Comics figure for their newest wave of DC Multiverse figures.

Ystina will feature her golden armor, cape, helmet, and all, along with her signature sword from the Seven Soldiers of Victory mini-series. Platinum figures are not offered for pre-orders but are special releases found inside a case of DC Multiverse figures in stores. Now, collectors can get a chance to purchase one directly from the McFarlane Toys Store for $22.99 with their online event. Be sure to check out the other DC Comics Platinum Edition events as well with Effigy and The Question, which also ends in 4 days.

Shining Knight – DC Comics: Seven Soldiers of Victory Platinum

"The gender-fluid, immortal knight Ystin has also been known as Ystina, Sir Justin, and the Shining Knight, and was present at Merlin's rebirth in Avalon as Adam One. As one of the Demon Knights—ancestors of Stormwatch—Ystina battled alien and demonic threats. Ystina was granted immortality after a sip from the Holy Grail during the fall of Camelot, but was cursed with an unquenchable desire to drink from the Grail again."

"Ystin rode the winged horse Vanguard, fighting alongside such Demon Knights as Madame Xanadu and Jason Blood. He also wielded the sword known as Caliburn or Excalibur, marking him a champion of Camelot. Ystina fought with the Demon Knights against the vampire Cain and was bitten, fulfilling his vision of one day becoming undead."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!