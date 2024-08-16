Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals New DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns Batman

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a new DC Comics Collector’s Edition Batman figure from The Dark Knight Returns.

Based on Frank Miller’s iconic 1986 graphic novel, this Batman is older, grittier, and battles iconic foes.

The figure features battle damage, multiple hands and heads, and a light post; capturing Miller's distinct art.

This 7” highly articulated figure is priced at $29.99, set for a September 2024 release, with pre-orders available.

The Dark Knight Returns is a groundbreaking DC Comics graphic novel by Frank Miller that helped redefine Batman in 1986. Set in a dystopian future, this story tells the story of an older, retired version of Bruce Wayne who has hung up his cape for quite some time. However, crime does not stop and is back and worse than ever in Gotham City and it is time to clean up the streets once again. This version of Batman is darker, grittier, and does not take any prisoners. During his journey back, he battles Mutants, the return of the Joker, and even a deadly showdown with an old ally, Superman. McFarlane Toys is now bringing The Dark Knight Returns version of Batman to their growing DC Comics Collector's Editon line.

We have seen a DC Multiverse Dark Knight Returns wave before with the Build-A-Horse wave with Carrie, Superman, Joker, and the Dark Knight. Now, the Dark Knight is back in his blue batsuit and is getting a new battle-damaged design. This figure nicely captures the Frank Miller artwork that this comic is known for. Sadly, he does not get a fabric cape, but he does come with three pairs of hands, two swappable heads, and a light post. Priced at $29.99, Batman is set to arrive in September 2024, and pre-orders are online at most retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store.

Batman (The Dark Knight Returns) McFarlane Collector Edition

"This masterpiece of comics storytelling brings to life a dark world…and an even darker man. Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in his saga of a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, ten years after the Dark Knight's retirement."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ as featured in THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS from DC Comics™

Accessories include 4 extra hands, Batarang with rope, alternate head, lamp post display and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ COLLECTOR EDITION figures

