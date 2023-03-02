McFarlane Reveals Ted Lasso and More WB100 Movie Maniac Statues The McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase is here with a nice assortment of new reveals including new limited editor statues called Movie Maniacs

Warner Bros. celebrates its 100 year anniversary this year, and it is going to be a colossal event. We've already seen a lot of fun collectibles arrive for the event, like Funko's Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes crossover Pops. To top that, McFarlane Toys is joining in on the fun with a new set of collectibles with the Movie Maniacs series. Movie Maniacs is a series of limited edition statues featuring iconic TV and movie franchises in posed 6" format. Four statues are kicking off the line with Ted Lasso, Harry Potter, The Wizard of Oz, and Looney Tunes. Each of these statues will feature Warner Brothers 100 Anniversary-themed window-box packaging as well as a collectible art card. To make things better, each McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs statue has a limited run, with Ted Lasso at 20K, Harry Potter and the Wicked Witch at 10K, and Superman Bugs Bunny at only 7,500 pieces. McFarlane has even included a certificate of authenticity with each, as well as a mystery prize, and they are all priced at $25.99. Pre-orders are live here and set for an April 2023 release, so get yours while you can before they disappear.

Ted Lasso Kicks Off McFarlane Tosy Movie Maniacs

"American football coach TED LASSO is hired by REBECCA WELTON, a wealthy divorcée, to coach the English soccer team AFC RICHMOND. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism…and biscuits."

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6" scale figure

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

Hidden surprise included

Figure is showcased in WB100 Anniversary themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures. Figures Sold Separately

"When a tornado rips through Kansas, DOROTHY and her dog TOTO are whisked away in their house to the magical land of OZ. They follow the YELLOW BRICK ROAD toward the EMERALD CITY to meet the WIZARD. En route they meet a SCARECROW that needs a brain, a TIN MAN missing a heart, and a COWARDLY LION who wants courage. The WIZARD asks the group to bring him the broom of THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST to earn his help."

"Harry Potter is mysteriously entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a grueling contest among three wizarding schools in which he confronts a dragon, water demons and an enchanted maze only to find himself in Lord Voldemort's grasp. All will change when Harry, Ron and Hermione leave childhood forever and face challenges beyond their imagining."

"The world's most famous cartoon rabbit, BUGS BUNNY™ outwits his foes with street smarts, confidence, and an endless supply of clever wisecracks. Supremely calm and cool, he's always one step ahead of his adversaries, much to their dismay."