McFarlane Teases DC Comics Crime Syndicate Superwoman Figure

McFarlane Toys has finally done it; they have revealed their next female DC Comics figure with Superwoman. This figure is the second release for the Target Exclusive Star BAF wave giving collectors the Crime Syndicate. This wave was originally revealed back in January 2021, with McFarlane Toys giving us the first figure with the Superman of Earth 3, also known as Ultraman. The original roadmap had Ultraman releasing in January, with the other three figures releasing everything three months. It looks like a delay has ht this wave, with Superwoman just now getting a reveal instead of an April 2022 release. Four figures will make up the Crime Syndicate wave with a Starro Build-A-Figure with articulated limbs being created at the end. One single teaser image has been revealed for the upcoming Superwoman, and McFarlane knocked this figure out of the park.

As you can see, it looks like the side-eye is missing in DC Comics Superwoman, which is a big plus. The Crime Syndicate is a team of supervillains featuring evil counterparts of the Justice League from the DC Comics parallel universes. I just got my hands on Ultraman and besides the odd head sculpt, he featured nice articulation and color and came with a fun attachable Starro mind control piece. Two figures have been revealed, so that means two are yet to be revealed, and Owlman has to be one of them. That would leave either Johnny Quick or Power Ring to be the final figure, and I would be fine with either. This is a nice exclusive wave of figures, and I am very excited to see another female figure enter the DC Multiverse line. No release is known for the DC Comics Superwoman, but fans can purchase either Ultraman right here to start off that Starro BAF wave.