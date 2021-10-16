McFarlane Toys Announces Exclusive Bloody Violator Spawn Figure

McFarlane Toys has announced the very first McFarlane Day at GameStop, which is loaded with deals and exclusives. One of those exclusives was the brand new Spawn figure was they debuted a brand new Megafig with the Bloody Violator. This figure will feature come with a Spawn comic book lithograph, and if fans are lucky enough, it can come autographed. The figure will come in a new window-packaged box which also showcases the new bloody design that the Violator comes with. Similar to the previous MegaFIg Violator, the only difference is the Bloody deco that really captures the dark side of the Spawn comics and will be a perfect addition to any collection. These Bloody Variants will be GameStop exclusives, and pre-orders are live online right here with a December 2021 release date.

"Eldest of the five siblings known as The Phlebiac Brothers, Violator is a powerful demon of hell who worked for Malebolgia. Able to shapeshift, possess humans and animals, as well as an array of other powers, he was sent to earth in order to train Al Simmons when he became a Hellspawn. Violator however likes to do things his way and often antagonizes, manipulates, and gets in the way of Al Simmons on every possible occasion. To even to his own detriment of being at odds with Malebolgia and his brothers, Violator is self-serving and vindictive and a major pain in Spawn's butt."

The Violator comes with an exclusive signed Lithograph Art Print By Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts, as well as a moving jaw for full range of posing and play

The Violator is featured splattered in blood

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

The Violator stands at roughly 9 inches tall

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn Figures