McFarlane Toys Announces New Marvel Comics Spider-Man #1 Statue

McFarlane Toys is taking a walk into the Spider-Verse with some brand new statues including the web-swinging action of Spider-Man

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1:6 scale Spider-Man statue inspired by the iconic 1990 Spider-Man #1 cover

Todd McFarlane’s legendary art style from the "Torment" storyline is expertly captured in this collectible

The statue includes cel-shaded details, Spidey’s signature pose, and a hidden spider web design base

Both standard and autographed versions are available, each with a Spider-Man #1 comic reprint, out August 2025

Released in August 1990, Spider-Man #1 marked Todd McFarlane's bold debut as both writer and artist of a brand-new solo Spider-Man series from Marvel Comics. This was coming off a massively successful run as penciler on the main ASM series, which gave fans some truly incredible artwork and covers. This new series gave McFarlane complete creative control to launch a new title simply called Spider-Man. The issue, subtitled "Torment" Part 1, features a darker, grittier tone and focuses on Spidey's battle with the monstrous Lizard, who's been manipulated into a brutal killing spree.

McFarlane's hyper-detailed, kinetic art style redefined the look of Spider-Man, especially with his exaggerated webbing and highly flexible poses that have since become iconic. The cover alone—with Spidey crouched in a webbed cocoon—became one of the best-selling comic images of all time. Spider-Man #1 was a record-breaking success, selling over 2.5 million copies, thanks in part to variant covers and collector hype. Of course, McFarlane Toys was sure to add more to that with their new 1/6 scale statue of that infamous #1 issue. The statue features all of those hidden spiders, cel-shaded detail, that iconic pose, and even a reprint of the #1 issue. Two versions are being offered, a standard and an autographed version, and both are set for an August 2025 release.

Spider-Man (Spider-Man #1) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene

"Torment Part 1. The Lizard has been revived by magic. And now the perfect killing machine is killing once again. As the bodies pile up, Spider-Man will have to investigate just who is terrorizing the city."

Inspired by SPIDER-MAN #1 cover artwork.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes a collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane.

Includes a SPIDER-MAN #1 reprint comic book.

