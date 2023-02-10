McFarlane Toys Announces Spawn Page Punchers Sets Coming Soon Some brand new Spawn collectibles are on the way from McFarlane Toys as some new comics are getting the Page Punchers treatment

McFarlane Toys is finally diving into its own franchise, as some new Spawn collectibles are on the way. It looks like McFarlane is taking a page out of their DC Comics Page Puncher line with the world of Spawn. That is right, new Spawn Page Punchers are heading our way with both now one but two iconic comics. Spawn #1 and Gunslinger #1 are back for a rerelease and include two 3" figures. The signature resealable clamshell is featured here along for display and readable actions. All Simmons and Anti-Spawn figures are included with the first Page Puncher pack with 5 points of articulation. Gunslinger #1, on the other hand, features pocket-size versions of Anger and the Gunslinger himself. If you love Spawn comics, then these are for you, and it is a great way for McFarlane to rerelease some iconic first appearances from his legendary comic series. These Page Punchers packs are priced at $16.99 each and are set for an April 2023 release fans can find Spawn here and the Gunslinger here.

The Spawn Universe Comes to McFarlane's Page Punchers

"Since the dawn of time, the battle between Heaven and Hell has raged. Both sides have won and lost mere inches in the fight. Under the watchful eye of Malebolgia began the Hellspawn program to create the greatest warrior Hell could conceive."

"Not to be outdone, Heaven's own scientists started work on the Anti-Spawn project. Anti-Spawn's, also known as Redeemers, were the pinnacle of Heaven's soldiers. They were sent to fight against the forces of Hell in a battle for supremacy in the afterlife! Now in the present day, the current Spawn, Al Simmons, faces off with his former Boss and Mentor, Jason Wynn, in a fight to the death!"

"The Gunslinger had been savagely ripped from his own period in time and cast into the future. His body failing him, he finds himself in the presence of someone from his past—the man known as Cogliostro. The offer for a new powerful body is made, but unsurprisingly the deal is one-sided. The potential host turns out to be Auger, a shape-shifting demon in the service of Cog. A fight for the host body ensues, with Gunslinger seemingly the victor. As the Gunslinger heads into the sunset, only time will tell what the repercussions of absorbing the demon will be."