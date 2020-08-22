DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today

No better way to celebrate the massive DC Fandome even than with some new DC Comics figures. More specifically, the newest McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse that features the first Build-A-Figure featuring Batman the Merciless. The DC Comics event, Dark Nights Metal is heavily present in this way with all four figures being released to the storyline somehow. The four figures in this wave will be Dark Night Batman, Batman Who Laughs (Tyrant King), Infected Superman, and Robin (Earth -22). Each figure will have an included Build a Figure part so fans can build the mighty Merciless Batman. Each figure is packed with detail and accessories that will please many DC Comics fans.

McFarlane Toys is doing a great job with the DC Multiverse figure line so far. A lot of the characters have been Batman related but no one else captures the power that Dark Nights Metal has offered. One of the coolest figures in this wave is the evil Robin figures that will have three variants. This will allow collectors and fans to display them with the Batman Who Laughs just like in the comic. Each figure will be priced at $24.99 and are set to release in October 2020. Pre-orders have started to surface on Amazon but will start to hit other retailers soon. Fans will need all four figures to complete the BAF and be on the lookout for the other Robin variants as well. Pre-order links to Amazon can be found below as well as all the figures and what figure will come with the retrospective BAF part needed.

McFarlane Toys Batman the Merciless BAF Figure Wave

Batman (Dark Nights: Metal) – As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!

"The Infected – Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath. In order to infiltrate The Batman Who Laughs' crew, Superman infects himself with the Super-Villain's deadly nanotoxin and goes undercover as one of the infected."

"Batman Who Laughs with Sky Tyrant Wings – Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth -22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. After being initially defeated, The Batman Who Laughs managed to survive and remains a threat to the greatest."

"Robin of Earth-22 – Hailing from Earth -22, this is one of three young boys who were infected by the absolutely nightmarish Batman Who Laughs to become his own band of twisted Robins. Kept on a chainlink leash, this sinister sidekick follows the evil Dark Knight's bidding, fighting tooth and claw alongside the other Robins to take down any enemy. Features randomly assorted heads sculpted with 3 unique expressions. Find all 3 to build your own Crow army!"