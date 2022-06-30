McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman 66' Villian's Lair Playset

A new Batman 19666 set has been revealed by McFarlane Toys with some love for the villains this time. We have seen another DC Retro Playset in the past with the Batcave, which was perfect for Batman and Robin adventures. Things get a little more interesting with the Villain's Lair Playset adds some sinister elements to any collection. The lair will feature walls, a bookshelf, a file cabinet, a table with four chairs, and a table with radar. Some Batman villain accessories are also featured with milk with saucer and Hecate the cat for Catwoman or the umbrella vase holder and umbrella for Penguin. The playset will be nice for other 1/12 scale figures as well; slap a sticker over the Villains United picture and show the overthrown lair for some of your other figures. I think the world needs more playsets and for $29.99, this is one I think I will definitely need. The DC Retro Batman 66 Action Figure Villian's Lair Playset is a Target Exclusive, and pre-orders are live here.

"Tucked near the ocean, lies the secret lair of United Underworld. A haven for some of the most

sinister villains, who stop squabbling long enough to try to defeat Batman. A section carved out

for each prominent member, all sorts of dastardly gadgets, and images of their own evilness

adorned on the wall, you would think some of the evilest minds could finally defeat Batman.

You would think."

Based on the classic 1960's TV show.

POP! SMACK! BANG! For a trip down nostalgia lane, bring your most dastardly villains, and any other McFarlane Toys DC Retro figures in for all the action!

Villain's Lair includes lair walls, bookshelf, file cabinet, umbrella vase holder, umbrella, table with four chairs, table with radar, milk with saucer, and Hecate the cat

Packaged in a closed box with the iconic old school look of the the 1960's Batman series

