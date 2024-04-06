Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Batman 1966 Blacklight Joker Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Retro figure as The Joker from the Batman 1966 TV Series gets a new Blacklight release

Get ready for some chaos and mayhem as McFarlane Toys is back with a new Gold Label Joke release. Unlike previous Gold Label DC Multiverse figures releases, this Joker comes from McFarlane's DC Retro line, which captures the action from the Batman 1966 TV Series. The Joker is ready for some classic adventures and jokes with this limited edition Black Light Edition figure that will be exclusive to Entertainment Earth. Batman and the Boy Wonder will have their hands full with this release as he gets an eye popping new deco with a bright pink suit. Just like other DC Black Light Edition figures, a new light up base with black lights is included, along with a collectible card with a base and two attachable action sound effects, as seen in the Batman 66' show. The simple windowless packaging does return as well, and McFarlane Toys has Joker limited to only 6,300 pieces. Pre-orders for the DC Retro Batman 66' The Joker Black Light Edition figure are live right on Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with a May 2024 release.

DC Retro The Joker Batman 66' (TV) Blacklight Gold Label

"Based on his appearance in the 1966 classic Batman TV series, this fluorescent criminal clown features exclusive black-light deco! Batman's nemesis comes with 2 action word bubble accessories, an exclusive card stand, and a display base with two battery-powered black lights. Also included is a collectible art card with character photography on the front and a certificate of authenticity on the back. This DC Retro The Joker Batman: Classic TV Series Black Light Gold Label 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive is a limited edition of 6,300 pieces. "

"Who is the impractical joker with a key to crime? With a maniacal laugh, a twisted sense of humor, and penchant for setting cunning traps, The Joker is one of Batman's most notoriously fiendish foes. But when it comes to putting an end to The Joker's crime sprees, Batman knows firsthand that The Joker's jokes are never very funny in the end."

