Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Exclusive DC Comics First Appearance Mr. Freeze

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they unveil a new DC Comics classic appearance with the deadly Mr. Freeze

Coming to life right from the pages of DC Comics Batman #121, Mr. Freeze is ready to chill down the Batman and his Boy Wonder. Victor Fries is back as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest DC Comics Classic figure featuring his first appearance. This special black light variant will be released as a DC Multiverse Gold Label collectible and will be limited to only 7,500 pieces. Freeze will now spot a new lime green and purple suit and will come with a new light-up base, that will enhance his display. This figure will also come with a freeze ray as well as a new Batman #121 card and new windowless packaging. The First Appearance of DC Comics Mr. Freeze will be an Entertainment Earth exclusive and is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live at Entertainment Earth with a January 2024 release, so reserve one soon before they melt!

Bring on the Cold with DC Comics Mr. Freeze

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Based on his appearance in The Ice Crimes of Mr. Zero, this florescent Mr. Freeze features exclusive black-light deco! Batman's bitterly cold rogue comes with a freeze-ray ice effect, an exclusive card stand, and a translucent display base with two battery-powered black lights. Also included is a collectible art card with a comic book illustration on the front and a certificate of authenticity on the back. Fully articulated, the sub-zero scientist stands approximately 7 1/2-inches tall and comes in deluxe packaging. This unmissable DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze Black Light Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive is a limited edition of 7,350 pieces."

"At first glance, Mr. Freeze seems like a sympathetic criminal. After all, he's devoted his life to looking for a cure for his beloved Nora so she can be thawed from her cryogenic state and reunited with him. But in truth, Victor Fries is a dangerous sociopath whose single-mindedness has transformed him into a cold-hearted villain."

Batman's bitterly cold rogue with blistering black-light deco!

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Mr. Freeze action figure!

Limited edition based on his appearance in The Ice Crimes of Mr. Zero.

Includes a light-up base and comic book illustration card with certificate of authenticity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!