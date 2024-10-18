Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, supergirl

McFarlane Toys Debuts New DC Cover Girls Statue with Supergirl

Coming to life from the world of DC Comics a new DC Cover Girls Statue from J. Scott Campbell has arrived with Supergirl

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new limited edition Supergirl statue from J. Scott Campbell's DC Cover Girls line.

This 1:8th scale Supergirl statue is 10" tall, capturing Campbell's unique artistic vision.

The design draws from Supergirl's comic history, blending classic influences with a modern twist.

Pre-order the Supergirl statue for $149.99 at McFarlane Toys Store, set for an April 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys has unveiled that a new DC Comics Cover Girls statue is on the way from the mind of J. Scott Campbell. Campbell has created some incredible artwork for both DC Comics and Marvel Comics, and now his artwork is getting brought to life with the help of McFarlane Toys and DC Direct. The DC Cover Girls line is his own series that is based around personal preferences and costume choices by the artists for each of these characters. Supergirl is next in the lineup with a brand new, highly detailed 1:8th scale statue standing 10" tall and will be a limited edition.

This version of Supergirl is not featured on a comic book cover or even a variant cover yet but was crafted right from the mind of J. Scott Campbell, as he wanted to play into the "girl" part of this young hero. Plenty of stylings from her comic book history are featured here, from elements of Bruce Timm's Superman series, her time in the 70s, and some modern fun with sportswear aesthetic. It seems like McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are really giving some creative freedom with these releases, and it surely pays off with artwork like this. Pre-orders for the Supergirl (DC Cover Girls) by J. Scott Campbell are already live for $149.99 at McFarlane Toys Store with an April 2025 release.

Supergirl (DC Cover Girls) Statue by J. Scott Campbell

"One of the most iconic and premier cover artists takes over the DC Cover Girls Statue line. Don't miss out on Supergirl designed by J. Scott Campbell in 1:8th scale. This statue perfectly highlights the character and the art style of J. Scott Campbell."

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 10" tall (including base).

Statue is based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell.

Made of polyresin.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!