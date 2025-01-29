Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Fleischer Superman DC Multiverse Figure

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of figures right from the pages of DC Comics like the Man of Steel

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Fleischer Superman figure in classic 1940s Art Deco style.

Inspired by the 1941 animated short, this figure features iconic red, blue, and black suit.

Includes fabric cape, swappable hands, and super detailed Ultra Articulation design.

Pre-orders live for $22.99; anticipated release in March 2025 for collectors.

Superman fans can rejoice as McFarlane Toys has revealed their latest Man of Steel DC Multiverse figure. Fleischer Superman made his first appearance in the 1941 animated short Superman, produced by Fleischer Studios. These groundbreaking cartoons were known for their stunning animation in the 40s, along with Art Deco-inspired visuals. This Man of Steel faced a range of villains, from wacky mad scientists to giant robots, setting the stage for future superhero storytelling in animation. Superman was depicted in a classic Action Comics suit, similar to his Golden Age 1st appearance, and was given the ability to fly, which he had never done before. This Man of Steel is now getting his very own action figure that captures the Fleischer Studios cartoon quite nicely. He will have a fabric cape, a classic red, blue, and black super suit, and a pair of swappable hands. This is a pretty impressive Superman figure, and pre-orders are already live for $22.99 with a March 2025 release date.

DC Multiverse – Superman (Classic Animation 1940)

"Up in the sky! Look! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman! Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. The amazing stranger from the planet Krypton, the Man of Steel – SUPERMAN! Empowered with x-ray vision, possessing remarkable physical strength, Superman fights a never-ending battle for truth and justice."

SUPERMAN as featured in the 1940's animated theatrical serials by Max Fleischer.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra interchangeable hands, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

