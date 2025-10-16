Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

McFarlane Toys Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers

Get ready to enter the sewers of New York with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Figures feature IDW comic-inspired designs, 5" scale articulation, and exclusive comics.

Leonardo launches first, packed with alternate heads, swappable hands, and signature katanas.

Pre-orders available now with more TMNT characters like Shredder and Donatello on the way.

McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Paramount Consumer Products to debut a new collection of Page Puncher action figures. Get ready to step into the sewers as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) are coming to McFarlane with new, fully articulated 5" tall figures. This series is based on the TMNT comic designs from IDW Publishing and will even feature an exclusive reprinted "Page Puncher Edition" TMNT comic. Leonardo is kicking things off first with an impressive release that will come with swappable hands and feet, as well as alternate heads, and of course, his signature katanas.

These TMNT figures will be articulated just like the rest of McFarlane Toys' figures and will come packed with blister cards themed to match. Leonardo will come with a reprinted copy of the Micro-Series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo comic. Pre-orders are already live at the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, with the new TMNT line dropping later this month. Be on the lookout for other new Page Punchers releases like Shredder, the Foot Soldier, and Donatello.

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) with Comic (Page Punchers)

"The final Turtle Micro-series is here! Leonardo, the eldest brother, has always valued honor and discipline. These noble qualities may not be enough against the most fearsome opponents he has encountered– the ruthless Foot Clan! That's right, the first battle between Turtle and Foot happens RIGHT HERE!"

Product Features:

5" scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork.

Accessories include 2 katana, katana holder, swappable head portrait and 2 alternate hands and feet.

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

