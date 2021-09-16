McFarlane Toys Deploys Two New Warhammer 40K Space Marines

McFarlane Toys is not slowing down their Warhammer 40,000 collectibles line as they reveal more Space Marines are on the way. Deploying into action next is Reivers, who are the next level of combat soldier and deadly allies in the Warhammer world. These specially trained soldiers are brutal and destroy the enemy with unrelenting force making them a necessary addition to the oncoming war. McFarlane Toys brings these deadly warriors to life with their next two 7" tall figures with the Space Marine Reiver and an Artist Proof variant. Both figures are highly detailed with their own accessory, with the blue-colored Reiver figure having a Bolt Carbine and the Artist Proof featuring a Grapnel Launcher. Priced at $19.99, both Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine Reiver figures are set to release in November 2021, with pre-orders live right here.

"Ultramarines Reiver with Bolt Carbine – All Space Marines are experts of the rapid strike, but Reivers take these skills to the next level. They are specially trained and equipped to launch brutally effective and unexpected assaults. They do this with a sudden fury and shocking violence, for the Reivers fulfil the role of terror troops that sow fear and confusion amongst their foes."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes Bolt Carbine and base

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging

"Space Marine Reiver (Artist Proof) with Grapnel Launcher – All Space Marines are experts of the rapid strike, but Reivers take these skills to the next level. They are specially trained and equipped to launch brutally effective and unexpected assaults. They do this with a sudden fury and shocking violence, for the Reivers fulfil the role of terror troops that sow fear and confusion amongst their foes."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Figure is classic matte grey to allow consumer to paint and customize their figure like classic Warhammer 40,000 minifigures

Includes a Grapnel Launcher, Combat Knife and Base

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging