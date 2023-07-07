Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mcfarlane toys game of thrones

McFarlane Toys Drops Exclusive 1989 Batman & Batmobile Gold Label Set

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

It was not long ago when McFarlane Toys announced their latest DC Multiverse figures for The Flash. Out of that set, two really stood out with Micheal Keaton's Batman and his companion Batmobile. It is still near impossible to find either for these releases, and McFarlane Toys has announced a new bundle set would be on the way. That day has come as a Batman 1989 2-Pack has been released as a Gold Label 2-Pack and an Amazon Exclusive. The set features a brand new Batman with a fabric cape and some deco updates to the Batmobile, making this surely a hot ticket item for 1989 and DC Comics fans. McFarlane did state that limited quantities would be available, and have since sold out (or marked unavailable) at the moment. The demand for this release could mean more will be released, and Batman fans can see the 2-pack right here for only $74.99.

DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk (1989)

"Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist BRUCE WAYNE™ fights crime in GOTHAM CITY™ disguised as BATMAN™, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself THE JOKER™ seizes control of GOTHAM CITY'S criminal underworld, BATMAN must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter VICKI VALE."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

BATMAN and THE BATMOBILE are based on their looks in BATMAN (1989) movie and includes a round figure display base

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batmobile canopy slides open for cockpit access

Batmobile is made to fit Batman and select other 7in figures

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE DC MULTIVERSE figures

