Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the dark knight

McFarlane Toys Reveals Batman: The Dark Knight 1:1 Replica Cowl

Witness the rise of Batman as McFarlane Toys is back with yet another 1:1 Scale Replica Cowl from the hit Christopher Nolan Trilogy

Article Summary Explore McFarlane Toys' new 1:1 Batman cowl from The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Discover the affordable, 21” replica cowl that enhances any Batcave.

Celebrate Nolan's 2008 masterpiece with this detailed cowl replica.

Pre-order now for $99.99; release set for June 2024, a must-have for fans.

McFarlane Toys is back at it again as they take a step closer to giving Batman collectors a true Batcave. A brand new 1:1 Replica Cowl has arrived from the darkness as the legacy of Christian Bale's The Dark Knight comes to life. This marks the third 1:1 replica cowl to arrive, with the 1989 Cowl kicking things off first, followed by a trip back to 1966. These are not wearable replicas but are 1:1 replicas that capture all the details of these cinematic Batmen for a reasonable price. McFarlane Toys takes fans back to 2008 with one of the best and more modern takes on Batman with Christopher Nolan's legendary The Dark Knight Trilogy. This cowl features a more tactical design than the infamous batsuit, adding that Wayne Enterprises money and their military applications to his war on crime. Standing 21" tall, this replica is exactly what fans need in their Batcave, and it is nice to see an affordable collectible life starting to come from McFarlane Toys. Pre-orders for Batman: The Dark Knight (2008) 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica are already live for $99.99 with a June 2024 release.

Batman: The Dark Knight (2008) 1:1 Scale Cowl Replica

"With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City for good. The triumvirate proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as the Joker, who thrusts Gotham City into anarchy and forces the Dark Knight ever closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante."

1:1 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on The Dark Knight movie from 2008.

Stands approximately 21" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!