McFarlane Toys Reveals Gold Label DC Multiverse The Batman Batmobile

Step into the DC Multiverse once again with the arrival of a brand new Batmobile as McFarlane Toys steps into the world of The Batman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Gold Label Batmobile inspired by The Batman 2022 film’s gritty muscle car design.

This 19-inch Batmobile fits most 7” scale DC Multiverse figures and features rolling wheels and an opening door.

Features include a highly detailed replica, collectible art card, and screen-accurate customization details.

Priced at $79.99, pre-orders are open now with an expected release in September 2025.

The Batmobile featured in The Batman (2022) is a gritty, muscle car-inspired beast that perfectly reflects the film's grounded tone. Unlike previous high-tech versions, this Batmobile is a heavily modified Dodge Charger, equipped with a rear-mounted exposed engine, jet afterburner, and stripped-down design. It captures that raw energy of a younger, angrier Bruce Wayne, who is more vengeance than vigilante at this point in his career. Built in his Batcave garage, this version feels handmade and personal, unlike the Tumbler or Batman 1989 versions.

This Batmobile isn't just transportation; it's a symbol of fear, as he makes his presence known in Gotham and now races on into McFarlane Toys. A new Gold Label Batmobile has arrived in 7" scale that captures the vengeance of The Batman and in great detail. This 19" long beauty is captured right off the screen, which will have rolling wheels, and the driver's side door opens. One DC Multiverse figure will be able to sit inside, and McFarlane's The Batman figure would be a must. Fans can take on the streets of Gotham for $79.99, and pre-orders are already live on McFarlaneToysStore with a September 2025 release.

Batmobile (The Batman) Gold Label Vehicle

"The Batmobile is the main vehicle used by Batman. It is a modified muscle car custom built by Bruce Wayne, containing multiple gadgets as well as being heavily armored and fire resistant. The Batmobile helps aid Batman in his war on crime."

Incredibly detailed vehicle based off the The Batman feature film.

Measures approximately 19″ long.

Features rolling wheels and the driver's side door opens for access.

Included collectible art card with vehicle photography on the front, and vehicle biography on the back.

Fits most 7″ scale action figures.

Figure not included.

Figure not included. Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Vehicles.

