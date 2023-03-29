Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Doric Revealed from Hasbro Hasbro is diving deeper into the world of Dungeons & Dragons as they unveil a brand new assortment of collectibles

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally arrives this weekend, and it will be an excellent spectacle. Hasbro has revealed an assortment of new figures to help celebrate the arrival of the new live-action film. These new reveals come out of their new 6" Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive line. One of these new reveals is a new Honor Among Thieves character as Doric is ready to join your party. This Druid is ready to pack a punch and help collectors finish their quest in the Forgotten Realms. She will feature a photo-real likeness to the actress as well as a removable cloak. Hasbro loaded this figure with detail, and she will be a fun new addition to any Dungeons & Dragons collection. She is set to start arriving in stores soon with a Spring 2023 release and is priced at $24.99. Fans can find all of Hasbro's new Golden Archive collection right here in the meantime.

The Druid Doric Comes to Hasbro's Golden Archive

"DUNGEONS & DRAGONS GOLDEN ARCHIVE DORIC – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: SPRING 2023). OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. This 6-inch scale, premium Doric action figure is part of the action figures and collectibles inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D. Available for purchase at most major toy retailers starting April 2023."

6-INCH SCALE DORIC ACTION FIGURE: Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation for your display or play adventures

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Is part of the many realms of D&D, the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.